Greenvale Capital LLP Invests $22.84 Million in Varonis Systems, Inc. $VRNS

Greenvale Capital LLP bought a new stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 450,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,838,000. Varonis Systems makes up approximately 1.9% of Greenvale Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Greenvale Capital LLP owned about 0.40% of Varonis Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 179.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 31.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 344.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 13,746.2% during the second quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Varonis Systems Stock Up 3.0%

VRNS stock opened at $32.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.39 and its 200 day moving average is $50.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.83 and a beta of 0.64. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $63.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $161.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.47 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.91% and a negative net margin of 18.82%.The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Varonis Systems has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.020-0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRNS has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley started coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VRNS

Varonis Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.