Next Century Growth Investors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Carvana Co. $CVNA

Next Century Growth Investors LLC cut its position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 38.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 340.7% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the second quarter worth $232,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Carvana by 15.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,710,000 after acquiring an additional 361,624 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Carvana by 72.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730 shares during the period. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 17.3% in the second quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 193,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,141,000 after acquiring an additional 28,479 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Stock Performance

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $456.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.17. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $148.25 and a 12 month high of $458.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.15, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Insider Transactions at Carvana

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.26). Carvana had a return on equity of 30.62% and a net margin of 3.44%.The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 32,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.68, for a total value of $9,765,381.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 115,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,830,766.08. The trade was a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.00, for a total transaction of $5,970,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 81,716 shares in the company, valued at $32,522,968. This represents a 15.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 383,380 shares of company stock worth $142,038,695 over the last three months. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVNA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Carvana in a research note on Friday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $395.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Carvana from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $450.00 target price on Carvana in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $385.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.62.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

