Riposte Capital LLC Purchases 100,000 Shares of Viking Holdings Ltd. $VIK

Riposte Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Viking makes up approximately 1.7% of Riposte Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Riposte Capital LLC’s holdings in Viking were worth $10,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIK. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Viking by 8.0% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 18,656,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,608,000 after buying an additional 1,376,899 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Viking by 400.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,577,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,654,000 after acquiring an additional 8,462,947 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viking by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,828,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,922,000 after acquiring an additional 528,843 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Viking by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,501,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,533 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Viking during the 2nd quarter valued at $236,911,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on VIK shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Viking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Viking from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Viking from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Viking from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Viking in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.69.

Shares of VIK opened at $67.85 on Wednesday. Viking Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $31.79 and a 1 year high of $68.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.12.

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Viking had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 716.92%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Viking’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Viking Holdings Ltd. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

