Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for British Land (BLND)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for British Land (LON: BLND):

11/20/2025 – British Land had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Panmure Gordon. They now have a GBX 424 price target on the stock.

11/20/2025 – British Land had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a GBX 308 price target on the stock.

11/19/2025 – British Land had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

11/19/2025 – British Land had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 506 price target on the stock.

10/28/2025 – British Land had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 298 to GBX 308. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

10/15/2025 – British Land had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

10/15/2025 – British Land had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 495 price target on the stock.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

