Riposte Capital LLC Sells 100,000 Shares of NextDecade Corporation $NEXT

Riposte Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 750,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. NextDecade accounts for about 1.1% of Riposte Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Riposte Capital LLC’s holdings in NextDecade were worth $6,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in NextDecade by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in NextDecade by 102.2% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in NextDecade by 88.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NextDecade by 21,395.5% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 1,047.6% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextDecade alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEXT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen downgraded NextDecade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of NextDecade from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of NextDecade in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Zacks Research raised NextDecade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of NextDecade in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

NextDecade Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NEXT opened at $6.37 on Wednesday. NextDecade Corporation has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $12.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.90.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextDecade Corporation will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bardin Hill Investment Partner acquired 357,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $2,492,006.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,274,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,738,760.12. This represents a 4.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha bought 591,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.07 per share, for a total transaction of $3,592,450.59. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 19,129,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,116,271.38. This represents a 3.19% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,248,142 shares of company stock valued at $38,864,471. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextDecade Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.