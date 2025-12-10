Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Has $3.67 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,951 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,722 shares during the quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNP. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 21.6% in the first quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Union Pacific by 4.4% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,573 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 32.2% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 172,734 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $40,806,000 after acquiring an additional 42,069 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC now owns 18,891 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 199,675 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $47,044,000 after acquiring an additional 13,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $258.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a $253.00 target price on Union Pacific and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.63.

UNP opened at $231.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $226.29 and a 200-day moving average of $225.52. Union Pacific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $204.66 and a fifty-two week high of $256.84. The company has a market capitalization of $137.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 42.23%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.90%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

