240,052 Shares in Titan Machinery Inc. $TITN Acquired by Next Century Growth Investors LLC

Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 240,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,755,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TITN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 45,421 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Titan Machinery by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 644,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,986,000 after purchasing an additional 47,033 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery in the 1st quarter valued at $970,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Titan Machinery by 1,261.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 32,857 shares during the period. Finally, English Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 1.6% during the first quarter. English Capital Management LLC now owns 286,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TITN shares. Baird R W lowered Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

TITN opened at $15.95 on Wednesday. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.75 million, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.39.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $644.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.17 million. Titan Machinery had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 10.30%. Titan Machinery has set its FY 2026 guidance at -2.000–1.500 EPS.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

