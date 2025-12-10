Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Acquires 6,784 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,198 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,784 shares during the quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 2.8% in the first quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 57,459 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $15,420,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $260.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $244.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.18. Salesforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.96 and a fifty-two week high of $367.09.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.39. Salesforce had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 18th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $440.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.46.

In other news, Director G Mason Morfit acquired 96,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $260.58 per share, for a total transaction of $25,015,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,994,509 shares in the company, valued at $780,309,155.22. The trade was a 3.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.91, for a total value of $553,297.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,929,174,424.61. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 179,784 shares of company stock valued at $42,742,994 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

