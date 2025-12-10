Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Acquires 80,272 Shares of Similarweb Ltd. $SMWB

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its holdings in Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,326,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,272 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in Similarweb were worth $18,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SMWB. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Similarweb in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its stake in Similarweb by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 17,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Similarweb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Similarweb during the second quarter worth about $272,000. 57.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Similarweb Stock Performance

SMWB opened at $7.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.29 and a 200-day moving average of $8.50. The company has a market capitalization of $660.69 million, a P/E ratio of -21.04 and a beta of 1.09. Similarweb Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $17.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Similarweb ( NYSE:SMWB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Similarweb had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 78.25%. The business had revenue of $71.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.95 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Similarweb Ltd. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SMWB shares. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Similarweb in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of Similarweb from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Similarweb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.38.

Similarweb Company Profile

Similarweb Ltd. provides cloud-based digital intelligence solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers digital research intelligence solutions for its customers to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions for its customers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel, and optimize their own strategies.

