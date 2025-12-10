Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Acquires 39,260 Shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF $FBCG

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 56.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 108,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,260 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $5,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 221.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $132,000.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Up 20.7%

Shares of FBCG stock opened at $55.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $33.57 and a 12 month high of $50.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.11.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Profile

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

