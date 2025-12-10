United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on January 2nd

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This is a 2.7% increase from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

United Bankshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 26 consecutive years. United Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 47.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect United Bankshares to earn $3.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.4%.

NASDAQ UBSI opened at $38.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.81. United Bankshares has a one year low of $30.50 and a one year high of $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.81.

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.10. United Bankshares had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Bankshares will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UBSI shares. Piper Sandler set a $42.50 target price on shares of United Bankshares and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

