Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Acquires 42,343 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF $AVES

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report) by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 126,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,343 shares during the quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF were worth $6,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVES. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,468,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,639,000 after acquiring an additional 511,891 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 3,632.5% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 832,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,252,000 after purchasing an additional 810,022 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 796,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,565,000 after purchasing an additional 40,768 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 339,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,184,000 after buying an additional 19,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meredith Wealth Planning increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 271,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,534,000 after buying an additional 35,187 shares during the period.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF stock opened at $58.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $831.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.82 and a 200-day moving average of $55.78. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 1-year low of $41.68 and a 1-year high of $59.27.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.