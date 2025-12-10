NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $46.21 Million Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 290,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,289 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $46,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the second quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $139.60 on Wednesday. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $138.14 and a one year high of $179.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $326.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.70.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. Research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th were given a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 3,986 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $606,788.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 46,899 shares in the company, valued at $7,139,434.77. This trade represents a 7.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 3,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $491,246.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 61,764 shares in the company, valued at $9,402,333.72. The trade was a 4.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,308 shares of company stock valued at $4,611,852. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.