iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL Shares Acquired by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,175,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,085 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 1.1% of NewEdge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $214,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,990,000. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 19,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $7,256,000.

Shares of QUAL opened at $198.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $195.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.78. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.34 and a fifty-two week high of $187.26.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

