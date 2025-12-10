NewEdge Advisors LLC Purchases 39,497 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 471,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,497 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $64,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $3,307,457,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,543,888,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,717,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,043,432,000 after buying an additional 7,194,216 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 6.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,481,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,879,667,000 after buying an additional 6,097,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 55.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,346,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748,513 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 21,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total value of $3,484,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 59,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,922,814.30. This trade represents a 25.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 308,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total value of $50,613,053.65. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,082.08. The trade was a 99.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,029,844 shares of company stock valued at $168,161,111. 12.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PLTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. HSBC lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $141.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.28.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $181.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.03 and a 200 day moving average of $162.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 432.96, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.50. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.40 and a 52 week high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Stories

