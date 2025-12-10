Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC Shares Sold by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,400,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489,975 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 0.6% of NewEdge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $121,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 276.3% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $102,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $39.53 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $39.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.38. The company has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.