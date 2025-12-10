NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $50.01 Million Stock Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF $FV

NewEdge Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 843,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278,741 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $50,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 257,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,131,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 27,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $441,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of FV opened at $62.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.60 and a 200 day moving average of $60.59. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $47.04 and a 12 month high of $63.09.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.