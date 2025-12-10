NewEdge Advisors LLC Buys 42,679 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 828,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,679 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $82,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 238.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trajan Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.4% in the first quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 1,245,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,227,000 after acquiring an additional 210,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $99.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $95.74 and a 52-week high of $101.35.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

