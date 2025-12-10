Pete Raby Purchases 6,000 Shares of Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Stock

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG – Get Free Report) insider Pete Raby bought 6,000 shares of Chemring Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 468 per share, with a total value of £28,080.

Chemring Group Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of Chemring Group stock opened at GBX 467.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.68. Chemring Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 297.50 and a 1 year high of GBX 614. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 535.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 543.97.

Chemring Group (LON:CHG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported GBX 19.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Chemring Group had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 0.64%. Analysts forecast that Chemring Group PLC will post 24.8815166 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Chemring Group from GBX 630 to GBX 670 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Panmure Gordon increased their price target on shares of Chemring Group from GBX 480 to GBX 537 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 600 price objective on shares of Chemring Group in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Chemring Group from GBX 530 to GBX 640 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 611.75.

About Chemring Group

We are a specialist manufacturing and technology business creating market-leading innovative solutions to meet our customers’ complex needs.

Using our extensive science and engineering expertise, we turn ideas into reality, designing and developing critical solutions that protect and safeguard in unpredictable environments in today’s increasingly unstable world.

We achieve this by innovating at every stage of the value chain, from research and development (“R&D”) through to design, manufacture and in-service support, working closely with our customers to deliver products, services and solutions for mission-critical success.

Our customer base spans national defence organisations, security and law enforcement agencies, as well as commercial markets such as space and transport.

