NewEdge Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 52.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,517,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 865,488 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of NewEdge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $159,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sentinus LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.3% during the second quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 248,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,803,000 after buying an additional 99,260 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 75.1% during the second quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 74,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 31,955 shares in the last quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 162,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,337,000 after acquiring an additional 61,334 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 183,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 447,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,209,000 after purchasing an additional 48,285 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $70.50 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $51.05 and a twelve month high of $66.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.48. The firm has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

