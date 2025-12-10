NewEdge Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

NewEdge Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 943,850 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 11,236 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $92,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 98,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,868,000 after purchasing an additional 21,939 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Walmart by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC grew its position in Walmart by 8.1% during the first quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 8,021 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 535.9% during the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 259,875 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $22,814,000 after acquiring an additional 219,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.5% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,755 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT stock opened at $115.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.81 and a 12-month high of $116.27. The firm has a market cap of $917.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walmart ( NASDAQ:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $179.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.15 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WMT shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Walmart from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Mizuho reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (up from $111.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 21st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total transaction of $2,127,411.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,334,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,958,228.79. The trade was a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.63, for a total transaction of $406,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,040,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,741,441.65. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 158,013 shares of company stock valued at $16,657,847 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

