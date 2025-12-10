Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Has $11.49 Million Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF $TCAF

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 325,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,715 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF were worth $11,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCAF. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Boyum Wealth Architects LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $206,000.

TCAF opened at $38.15 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $28.28 and a twelve month high of $39.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.75.

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

