WESCO International, Inc. (WCC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on December 31st

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.4538 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th.

WESCO International has a dividend payout ratio of 11.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect WESCO International to earn $15.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.81 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.4%.

WESCO International Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of WESCO International stock opened at $266.09 on Wednesday. WESCO International has a 1-year low of $125.21 and a 1-year high of $276.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $242.53 and a 200-day moving average of $215.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at WESCO International

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.17. WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 2.81%.The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.58 earnings per share. WESCO International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. WESCO International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.100-13.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 13.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WESCO International news, EVP Christine Ann Wolf sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.52, for a total transaction of $1,215,851.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 30,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,836,206.40. This represents a 13.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew S. Kulasa sold 790 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.18, for a total transaction of $200,012.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,557.60. This trade represents a 19.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 30,816 shares of company stock valued at $7,411,204 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WESCO International

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 166.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in WESCO International by 788.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in WESCO International in the third quarter worth $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in WESCO International by 129.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 117.4% during the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

