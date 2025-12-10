NewEdge Advisors LLC Buys 27,457 Shares of DTE Energy Company $DTE

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 363,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,457 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $48,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the second quarter worth $25,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 28,600.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $130.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.47. DTE Energy Company has a twelve month low of $116.30 and a twelve month high of $143.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.66.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 12.63%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. DTE Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.090-7.230 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. Analysts forecast that DTE Energy Company will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.165 per share. This represents a $4.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.47%.

DTE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $144.00 target price on DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $147.00 to $146.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.17.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

