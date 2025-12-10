Franklin FTSE China ETF $FLCH Shares Sold by Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. trimmed its stake in Franklin FTSE China ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCH – Free Report) by 71.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in Franklin FTSE China ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLCH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Franklin FTSE China ETF by 422.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,871 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Franklin FTSE China ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in Franklin FTSE China ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 25,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter.

Get Franklin FTSE China ETF alerts:

Franklin FTSE China ETF Price Performance

Shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF stock opened at $24.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.77. Franklin FTSE China ETF has a 12 month low of $17.28 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.27.

About Franklin FTSE China ETF

The Franklin FTSE China ETF (FLCH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE China RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies in China. FLCH was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin FTSE China ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.