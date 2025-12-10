The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (GGZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on December 19th

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This is a 31.3% increase from The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust stock opened at $14.32 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $14.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 750,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,500,000. This represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GGZ. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust during the first quarter worth $135,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 32.0% in the second quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 14.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 38,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beckerman Institutional LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beckerman Institutional LLC now owns 41,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 11,549 shares during the period.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

