The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (GGZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on December 19th

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This is a 31.3% increase from The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.
The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Stock Up 0.8%
Shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust stock opened at $14.32 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $14.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.85.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 750,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,500,000. This represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust
The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Company Profile
The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Insiders Are Selling These 3 Stocks—Here’s Why
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Consumers Got Coal, But Santa Dropped Off Big Gains for These 2 Retailers
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- 10X Gains? These 3 Robotics Stocks Could Explode by 2035
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.