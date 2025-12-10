The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Shares Purchased by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 469,829 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,354 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $58,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 121.1% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 272 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4,485.7% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.0%

TJX opened at $153.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.10 and a 12 month high of $154.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.93.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.30% and a net margin of 8.68%.TJX Companies’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.360 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.660 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total transaction of $75,700.00. Following the sale, the director owned 22,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,362,896.80. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 24,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.31, for a total value of $3,686,365.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 510,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,286,121.80. The trade was a 4.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,863 shares of company stock valued at $8,226,366. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Barclays set a $172.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.