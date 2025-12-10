SLR Investment Corp. (SLRC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 on December 26th

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th.
SLR Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 100.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect SLR Investment to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 99.4%.
SLR Investment Stock Up 0.4%
NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $16.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. SLR Investment has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $17.94.
About SLR Investment
SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.
