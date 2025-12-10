NewEdge Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 35.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 162,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,104 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $36,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $907,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 917,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,376,000 after purchasing an additional 77,807 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,072,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $277,718,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $257.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $252.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.27. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $165.72 and a one year high of $262.23.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

