NewEdge Advisors LLC Acquires 18,911 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,911 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $39,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.4% during the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $303.77 on Wednesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $134.25 and a 12 month high of $311.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $292.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.92.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 34.34%. The company had revenue of $32.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.9678 dividend. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on TSM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday. UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Sunday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

