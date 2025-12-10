RBF Capital LLC Sells 94,701 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited $VIPS

RBF Capital LLC cut its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 722,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 94,701 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $10,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vipshop by 17.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,760,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,294 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,930,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,406,000 after purchasing an additional 760,377 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,330,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,731,000 after buying an additional 267,398 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Vipshop by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,147,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,564,000 after buying an additional 143,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its position in Vipshop by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 7,009,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,904,000 after buying an additional 1,084,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VIPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Vipshop from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vipshop from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Vipshop Trading Down 0.0%

Vipshop stock opened at $20.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.73. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $12.14 and a 1-year high of $21.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.23 and a 200-day moving average of $17.16.

Vipshop Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.