NewEdge Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 848,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 21,145 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $44,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth $38,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth $41,000. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $52.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.91. Tractor Supply Company has a fifty-two week low of $46.85 and a fifty-two week high of $63.99.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 46.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.060-2.130 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSCO. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson set a $70.00 price objective on Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.95.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

