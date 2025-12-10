NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $33.65 Million Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $SDVY

NewEdge Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 35.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 953,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527,301 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $33,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 120.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4,082.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SDVY opened at $38.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.85. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $28.84 and a 52 week high of $38.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

