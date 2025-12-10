RBF Capital LLC Reduces Position in Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER

RBF Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Aercap were worth $4,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aercap by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 463,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Aercap by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,630,000 after buying an additional 6,579 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Aercap by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 153,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,704,000 after buying an additional 13,596 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aercap by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 148,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,209,000 after buying an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Aercap by 100.0% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $139.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.13. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a 1-year low of $85.57 and a 1-year high of $140.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Aercap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.81. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Aercap had a net margin of 45.41% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. Aercap has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.700-13.700 EPS. Research analysts expect that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Aercap’s dividend payout ratio is 5.12%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AER shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Aercap in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Aercap from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Aercap in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Aercap from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Aercap from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.29.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

