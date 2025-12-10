RBF Capital LLC Has $2.01 Million Stock Position in MarineMax, Inc. $HZO

RBF Capital LLC lessened its holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) by 35.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 44,188 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HZO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in MarineMax by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 4.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 12.8% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 5,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 3.4% during the first quarter. SWS Partners now owns 21,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MarineMax by 3.0% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HZO opened at $25.44 on Wednesday. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.91. The company has a market capitalization of $556.44 million, a PE ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 1.66.

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. MarineMax had a positive return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 1.37%.The business had revenue of $552.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. MarineMax’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. MarineMax has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.950 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HZO shares. Zacks Research lowered MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of MarineMax from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of MarineMax in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MarineMax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

