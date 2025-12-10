Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM Shares Sold by RBF Capital LLC

RBF Capital LLC lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 35.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 431,058,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,468,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,231 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,307,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,345,132,000 after buying an additional 342,967 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $6,163,719,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,598,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,023,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,860 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,500,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,611,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $118.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $120.81.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 8.99%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.89.

View Our Latest Report on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.