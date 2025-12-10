FY2027 Earnings Estimate for Plexus Issued By Zacks Research

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their FY2027 EPS estimates for Plexus in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 8th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $7.08 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.07. The consensus estimate for Plexus’ current full-year earnings is $5.90 per share.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Plexus had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Plexus has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.660-1.810 EPS.

PLXS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Williams Trading set a $165.00 target price on Plexus in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Sidoti lowered Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 price objective on Plexus in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Plexus in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

Plexus Price Performance

Shares of Plexus stock opened at $155.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.87. Plexus has a twelve month low of $103.43 and a twelve month high of $172.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Karen Marie Rapp sold 500 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.47, for a total value of $71,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,697.55. The trade was a 6.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.53, for a total transaction of $287,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 16,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,434,412.33. This trade represents a 10.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,172 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,740. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plexus

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 0.5% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 16,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Plexus by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Plexus by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Plexus by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Plexus by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

