RBF Capital LLC Purchases 379,000 Shares of Townsquare Media, Inc. $TSQ

RBF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Free Report) by 862.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 422,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379,000 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Townsquare Media were worth $3,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Townsquare Media in the 2nd quarter worth $186,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Townsquare Media by 2.4% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 383,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 9,075 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Townsquare Media by 63.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 82,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 31,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Townsquare Media during the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Townsquare Media from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Townsquare Media in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Townsquare Media presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Townsquare Media Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of NYSE:TSQ opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.72 and a 200 day moving average of $6.69. The company has a market capitalization of $82.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.88. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $10.39.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $106.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.96 million. Townsquare Media had a net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 47.95%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Townsquare Media Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 26th. Townsquare Media’s payout ratio is presently 77.67%.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

