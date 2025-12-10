RBF Capital LLC Makes New $2.81 Million Investment in Hooker Furnishings Corp. $HOFT

RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in Hooker Furnishings Corp. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 265,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,807,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOFT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Hooker Furnishings by 250.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 78,940 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in Hooker Furnishings in the 1st quarter valued at about $803,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Hooker Furnishings by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 55,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Hooker Furnishings in the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hooker Furnishings alerts:

Hooker Furnishings Trading Up 6.1%

NASDAQ HOFT opened at $11.05 on Wednesday. Hooker Furnishings Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market cap of $118.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hooker Furnishings ( NASDAQ:HOFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.19). Hooker Furnishings had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $82.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hooker Furnishings Corp. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HOFT shares. Zacks Research cut Hooker Furnishings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Hooker Furnishings in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hooker Furnishings has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hooker Furnishings

About Hooker Furnishings

(Free Report)

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. It operates in three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery. The Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hooker Furnishings Corp. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hooker Furnishings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hooker Furnishings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.