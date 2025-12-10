Next Century Growth Investors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 35.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,005 shares during the quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $5,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vertiv in the second quarter worth $538,132,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv during the second quarter worth about $459,284,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 6,951,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420,144 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 985.3% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,301,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,246,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,456 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on VRT shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Vertiv from $173.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a report on Monday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $216.00 price target on shares of Vertiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Cfra Research upgraded Vertiv to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Vertiv from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.48.

Vertiv Price Performance

VRT opened at $178.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.28 billion, a PE ratio of 67.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.08. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $202.45.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 10.67%.The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.290 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 4.070-4.130 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.43%.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In related news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 5,501 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $937,810.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,050 shares in the company, valued at $690,444. The trade was a 57.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

