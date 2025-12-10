Next Century Growth Investors LLC Has $6.25 Million Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation $WAL

Next Century Growth Investors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,749 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $6,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WAL. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 995.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 241.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 22.7% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of WAL stock opened at $82.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $94.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.63 and a 200-day moving average of $80.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.37.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Increases Dividend

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 17.14%.The business had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is a positive change from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WAL shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Cowen began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other news, CFO Dale Gibbons acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 300,358 shares in the company, valued at $23,127,566. This represents a 1.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Further Reading

