Next Century Growth Investors LLC Buys 8,548 Shares of Paylocity Holding Corporation $PCTY

Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,741 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,548 shares during the quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $9,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Paylocity during the second quarter worth $51,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Paylocity by 69.1% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 248.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PCTY shares. Stephens reduced their price target on Paylocity from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Monday. Citizens Jmp dropped their price target on Paylocity from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,737 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $249,520.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,229 shares in the company, valued at $11,093,945.85. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paylocity Stock Performance

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $146.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.57. Paylocity Holding Corporation has a 1 year low of $135.46 and a 1 year high of $223.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $408.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.53 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Corporation will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

