Next Century Growth Investors LLC Boosts Holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation $PRCT

Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 189,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,112 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics were worth $10,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Vega Investment Solutions increased its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 52.0% in the second quarter. Vega Investment Solutions now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 1,262.5% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRCT stock opened at $35.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.44, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.85. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $94.35. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 0.99.

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 21.72% and a negative net margin of 28.20%.The business had revenue of $83.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Leerink Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.78.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

