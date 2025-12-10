Envista (NYSE:NVST) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NVST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Envista in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho set a $19.00 price target on shares of Envista in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Envista in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird set a $27.00 price target on Envista in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Envista presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.54.

Get Envista alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Envista

Envista Stock Up 3.0%

Envista stock opened at $20.61 on Monday. Envista has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 229.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.02.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $669.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.49 million. Envista had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 0.58%.Envista’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Envista will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVST. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Envista by 317.6% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 16,711.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Envista by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Envista by 10,356.5% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Envista by 378.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period.

About Envista

(Get Free Report)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.