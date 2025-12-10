Korn/Ferry International (KFY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 19th

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, January 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 19th.

Korn/Ferry International has raised its dividend by an average of 0.3%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Korn/Ferry International has a payout ratio of 32.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Korn/Ferry International to earn $5.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.8%.

NYSE:KFY opened at $67.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.34. Korn/Ferry International has a 52-week low of $59.23 and a 52-week high of $78.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Korn/Ferry International ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 9th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $729.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.16 million. Korn/Ferry International had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.95%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Korn/Ferry International has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.19-1.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Korn/Ferry International will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Korn/Ferry International announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 18th that permits the company to buyback $331.40 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

