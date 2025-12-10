Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Investment analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Up 1.4%

HIMS opened at $39.67 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.47. Hims & Hers Health has a 1-year low of $23.97 and a 1-year high of $72.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 73.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $598.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.99 million. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 24.67%. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hims & Hers Health declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, November 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hims & Hers Health

In related news, insider Michael Chi sold 13,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $694,324.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 297,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,005,519.50. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 128,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $6,852,231.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 160,425 shares in the company, valued at $8,579,529. The trade was a 44.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 616,431 shares of company stock valued at $32,924,482 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 15,588 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 0.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 98,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 278.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

