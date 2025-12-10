Next Century Growth Investors LLC Buys 757 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 38 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.9% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.1%

GS opened at $876.51 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $439.38 and a fifty-two week high of $883.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $793.38 and its 200 day moving average is $738.97.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.27 by $1.98. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 13.18%.The firm had revenue of $15.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $785.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $850.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Dbs Bank boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $720.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $785.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $786.00.

View Our Latest Report on GS

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.