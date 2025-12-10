Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research downgraded shares of Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SCCO. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 price target on shares of Southern Copper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $89.00) on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $117.94.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

NYSE SCCO opened at $140.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. Southern Copper has a twelve month low of $74.84 and a twelve month high of $144.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 30.98%.The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Southern Copper will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 12th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 75.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $55,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,265 shares in the company, valued at $175,835. This trade represents a 24.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,148 shares of company stock worth $152,218. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the third quarter worth about $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. United Community Bank bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 7.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

