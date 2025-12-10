Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Hugo Boss Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of BOSSY opened at $8.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.63. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $10.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.37.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Hugo Boss had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 5.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hugo Boss will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparels, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It also offers licensed products comprising of fragrances, eyewear, watches, children’s fashion, equestrian, and cycling. The company markets and sells its products under the BOSS and HUGO brand names through freestanding stores, shop-in-shops, factory outlets, multi-brand stores, and franchise business, as well as online retailers, distribution, and stores.

