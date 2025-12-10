Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank cut Swiss Re from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Swiss Re to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

SSREY opened at $39.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.40 and a 200-day moving average of $44.81. Swiss Re has a 12-month low of $35.39 and a 12-month high of $48.62.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

